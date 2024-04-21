Steers sell to strong market at Laidley

There were 547 head sold at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
A good quality yarding of steers sold to a strong market.
The cow rates held up well in a declining market.
Vealer rates were easier.
The Reinke Family, Mt Sylvia, sold lines of Santa weaner steers for $1160 and $1120 and pens of cows for $1500 and $1440.
Bernie Duncombe, Nanango, sold Santa backgrounder steers for $1145, Charolais weaner steers for $940 and weaner heifers for $760.
James Kuhn, Dayboro, sold Angus and Charolais weaner steers for $1110 and $900.
Ross Chambers, Woodford, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1110 and $940.
Pat Ryan sold Brangus cows for $1420.
Scott Hall, Rosevale, sold light backgrounder and weaner steers for $1200, $1000, $960 and $950.
Natalier Farms, Upper Tenthill, sold young Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $810.
Darren Tillack, Woodlands, sold Charolais weaner steers for $1140.
Liam Stariha, Lake Clarendon, sold 5-6 month Euro steers for $840, $780 and $770.
Tim Dow, Iredale, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1250.
Maurice Harrington, Helidon, sold Santa backgrounder steers for $1190 and $1150.
Tracey Longhurst and T Grant, Ropeley, sold Charolais steers for $1250.
Nicholas Land, Mt Kilcoy, sold Charbray steers for $1260 and $1240.
Bruce and Karen Peel, Laidley, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1060.
Vicki Brewster, Glamorganvale, sold Euro cows and calves for $1400.
Josh Kleise and Ashleigh Henry, Gatton, sold 6 -7 month old Charbray steers for $840.
Colleen Zischke, Ingoldsby, sold Charolais feeder heifers for $850.
Curtin Family Trust, Mt Whitestone, sold Charbray steer calves for $785.
Rodney and Louise Litfin, Thornton, sold 5-6 month old Black Limousin steers for $770.
Susan Danastas, Yarraman, sold light feeder heifers for $800.
