Investment flows into the Beef Capital of Australia

Rockhampton Regional Council mayor Tony Williams, said council's new prospectus sets out the significant opportunities available through the Fitzroy Food Bowl and what the Rockhampton region has to offer. Picture supplied

Rockhampton, proudly known as the Beef Capital of Australia, is set to further enhance its status as the epicentre of the nation's beef and agricultural industry, with recent investments set to inject unprecedented growth in the region.

The imminent arrival of Mort and Co's new 36,500-head feedlot at Gogango, promises to not only generate new jobs and investment opportunities for Rockhampton it will also pioneer exciting sustainability innovations for the agricultural industry.



Despite its reputation as the Beef Capital, the Rockhampton Regions economy is diversifying into new agricultural sectors, with an increasing focus on fresh produce and aquaculture. Picture supplied

Featuring a $30 million organic fertiliser plant that will re-purpose all manure into a carbon-based fertiliser, this new development will lead the way in making feedlotting more sustainable.

The recent completion of Rookwood Weir, Queensland's largest weir, further augments Rockhampton's agricultural potential.



The weir provides vital water resources and long-term sustainability for a variety of farming activities.



Rockhampton Regional Council mayor Tony Williams emphasised this would continue to drive further investment into Rockhampton's Fitzroy Food Bowl.



"Rookwood Weir and other projects are driving opportunities across our region, particularly in livestock production, cropping and horticulture," Cr Williams said.



"The proof is in the pudding and we are clearly seeing that, with reliable water security making our region a very attractive place for future agricultural investments," he said.



The recent completion of Rookwood Weir near Rockhampton cements the Fitzroy Food Bowl as the largest and most secure water supply on the eastern seaboard. Picture supplied

"Additionally, further improvements in Rockhampton's beef supply chain such as the large-scale improvement program at Teys Australia's processing plant at Lakes Creek will generate more throughput, enabling beef products to get to market more quickly and maximising efficiency."



Cr Williams said this all came off the back of continued solid yarding's at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) located in Gracemere - Rockhampton's premier cattle sales facility.



"This unique combination of industry innovation, infrastructure investment, water security, mature supply chains and environmental sustainability is why large scale agricultural investment is in the Beef Capital," he said.



