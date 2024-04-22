Agents come through at Blackall races

Juicy lamb chops were all the go at the Blackall races on Saturday, thanks to the combined agents in town.
The sponsors of the April meeting slaved over a barbecue throughout the afternoon to ensure race day patrons were well fed as they socialised in the sun.
The sun's rays were welcome as a cool change swept through the region, felt especially in the Fashions on the Field catwalk area where luxe fabrics were the theme and taken up with gusto.
It was silks for the win for lady of the day Nina Mayne of Tambo and runner-up Whitney Gleeson, Blackall.
Nina, with husband Barry Mayne, went on to win the best dressed couples prize.
Prize wins continued to go to Tambo when Michelle Hafey won the millinery award, with Injune's Abbie Guthrie, back at Blackall for a few days of vet work, was the runner-up.
