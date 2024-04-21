Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Wagyouth launch set for Beef Week

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
April 21 2024 - 5:35pm
Jessie Macqueen, left, pictured with fellow Bar H Grazing staff member Sarah Eagle, has received a Wagyu Fellowship grant to set up a youth organisation for the breed. Picture: Sally Gall
Making sure young people involved with Wagyu cattle have a safe place to learn more about the breed and ask questions is behind the formation of a new youth association.

