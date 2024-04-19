'Very handy' central western country makes $814/acre

"Very handy" 2039 hectare (5038 acre) central western Queensland property Swaylands has sold for $4.1 million to local buyers at a Ray White Rural auction on Friday.
The sale price is equal to about $2011/ha ($814/acre).
Bidding opened at $3m with hree of the four registered bidders were active at the auction held in Brisbane.
The freehold property located 10km from Blackall consists of semi-open country with a good coverage of buffel, Mitchell and other grasses as well as herbages in season.
Timbers including gidyea, bauhinia, leopardwood, whitewood and dead finish.
There are eight main paddocks with some smaller holding paddocks located near the cattle yards.
Fencing comprises of two barbed and two plain wires on steel posts and some four barbs on steel posts.
The steel and cable construction cattle yards have a four way draft, crush, loading ramp and bore water connected.
Water to the tanks and troughs on Swaylands is supplied under a share bore agreement with the neighbouring property Elsinore.
Bruce Douglas and Andrew Turner from Ray White Rural handled the marketing.
