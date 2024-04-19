Queensland Country Life
'Very handy' central western country makes $814/acre

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 19 2024 - 5:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Very handy central western Queensland country has made $814/acre at a Ray White Rural auction. Picture supplied
Very handy central western Queensland country has made $814/acre at a Ray White Rural auction. Picture supplied

"Very handy" 2039 hectare (5038 acre) central western Queensland property Swaylands has sold for $4.1 million to local buyers at a Ray White Rural auction on Friday.

