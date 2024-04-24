RaboResearch insights direct from the US at Rockhampton for Beef 2024

Rabobank's team of world-leading RaboResearch analysts will be at Beef 24. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Rabobank

While every beef producer visiting Beef 2024 no doubt wishes they had a crystal ball, Rabobank's team of world-leading RaboResearch analysts may just be the next best thing.

Come May, US RaboResearch Senior Animal Proteins Analyst, Lance Zimmerman will join Australian Senior Proteins Analyst, Angus Gidley-Baird on the ground in Rockhampton, providing unique insights into international markets and trends impacting the local industry.

Connecting global and local expertise

With the Australian beef industry heavily reliant on the export market, Mr Gidley-Baird believes Mr Zimmerman's insights would be particularly pertinent this year.

"I believe the US, as the largest beef producing and consuming market, will have the greatest impact on the global, and Australian market, so Lance's insights will be extremely timely," Mr Gidley-Baird said.

"There's a lot of talk at the moment about where Australia sits in the global market, and Rabobank has a unique offering, sharing what's happening on the ground in the US from Lance first-hand.

"Clients will have the opportunity to quiz Lance on timeframes, the magnitude of change and scale, which will be important to understand in terms of the flow on for the Australian cattle market, and their own businesses."

Taking full advantage of the pair's combined knowledge and insights, Rabobank will host an invitation-only knowledge-sharing breakfast with Mr Zimmerman and Mr Gidley-Baird entitled 'Staring down the barrel of a beef demand tsunami. How the US will shape global and Australian beef prices in the years to come?'

Mr Zimmerman and Mr Gidley-Baird will also be mingling in the Rabobank Marquee on Monday, May 6 and Tuesday, May 7, with visitors welcome to pop in for a chat.

Australian Senior Proteins Analyst, Angus Gidley-Baird. Picture supplied

A strong RaboResearch for valuable insights

Consisting of a team of over 90 global food and agriculture analysts and economists, Mr Gidley-Baird said the specialised network was invaluable when supporting producers on the ground.

"With Australia being so export focussed - over 70 percent of our beef is sold overseas - any change in these markets can have a material impact on Australian producers and information on these markets is highly relevant," he said.

"The fact we can pick up the phone and make a call to any of the countries we export to, be it China, Brazil, or the US, and talk to a trusted colleague with access to producers, operators, and processors on the ground helps validate our research.

"Their feedback on the data and statistics, and insights on what's shaping their markets and how that has implications for our clients is a great value add."

Beef 2024 also affords a valuable opportunity for Mr Zimmerman to experience the Australian cattle industry, and from Rockhampton he will visit beef operations in Tamworth, Armidale, and Southern NSW.

US RaboResearch Senior Animal Proteins Analyst, Lance Zimmerman. Picture supplied

Connecting an industry at Beef 2024

With this marking Angus's fourth Beef Week, he laughs that it's an event akin to the 'Beef Olympics', including the village vibe.

"There's a whole lot going on - from producers to processors, exporters, international guests, industry services and breeders - Beef 2024 is unique in the fact there are so many opportunities to celebrate every sector of the beef community over a full week," Mr Gidley-Baird said.



Socially, the week is a rare opportunity for the industry to get together and recognise leaders through various awards, including the Rabobank Young Beef Ambassador Award, yet he believed sharing knowledge remained at the heart of Beef Week.

"I'm looking forward to introducing Lance, and together providing our beef clients and industry with meaningful, to-the-minute insights that can hopefully help them in their decision-making and strengthen their own business," he said.

To learn more about Rabobank's Beef Week activities, click HERE