Pilot license: Adam's ticket to the world

"The first one I got was just outside of New York and we had a base in California near San Jose. We had a hanger there...we'd pick up a plane from all over the place and fly them back to California to Hollister. Then we'd spend a few days getting them ready for ferry so we'd take all the seats out and ship them back to Australia and then we'd install big bladder fuel tanks in the back of the plane and fill them up with fuel and install HF radios and then we'd take off and start heading home.

