Droughtmasters take top title at Gympie weaner sale

Riversleigh Pastoral, Woolooga came out on top at the Sullivan Livestock weaner sale in Gympie on Thursday.
The company's Droughtmaster Charolais cross cattle won three of the top titles on offer from the yarding of 2250 head, which included 1227 head of steers weighing 180kg to 280kg and 730 heifers under 300kg.
Their champion pen of Droughtmaster infused steers made 394c/kg to return $1082/hd and went on to win overall champion pen of steers and the overall champion pen of weaners under judge Tony Ludwig from Beaudesert.
Riversleigh Pastoral representative Nigel Reinikka said they had around 500 head on 1011ha (2500 acres) at the Woolooga property.
He said they maintained a pure line of Droughtmaster females but crossed some with Charolais bulls.
"The weaners from today are all pasture raised, they came straight off the cow from the paddock," he said.
Weaners went to all parts of the state, including the north west and western areas like Charleville, while others stayed in local areas.
Grant Gericke, Mundubbera took out the overall champion pen of heifers with his champion pen of Charolais infused females that sold for 282c/kg to return $779/hd.
Other winners were K Schroeder who won the best pen of Simmental infused heifers that sold for 326.2c/kg and returned $896/hd.
Nick Davies exhibited the best pen of Angus infused heifers, which made 204.2c/kg and averaged $433/hd.
Best pen of Droughtmaster heifers was won by I and J Davies with the females making 300c/kg and returning $805/hd.
In the steers, Sandalwood Cattle Co, Theebine, had the best pen of Charolais infused steers, which made 410c/kg to return $1197/hd.
The champion Simmental infused steers were from T and M Stanton, that made 354c/kg or $1152/hd.
The best Angus steers were from Gigoomgan Pastoral, Gigoomgan, selling for 394c/kg to return $1082/hd.
Overall, steers up to 180kg topped at 360c/kg and averaged 314c/kg, those weighing 180kg to 280kg topped at 422c/kg and averaged 371c/kg and steers 280kg to 320kg topped at 422c/kg and averaged 380c/kg and those weighing 320kg to 380kg reached 394c/kg and averaged 367c/kg.
Heifers up to 300kg topped at 332c/kg and averaged 271c/kg while those weighing 300kg to 400kg reached 276c/kg and averaged 261c/kg.
Sullivan Livestock agent Ethan Carter said there was an even line of cattle throughout the whole sale.
"Cattle were mostly from local areas the furthest were from Mundubbera then Woolooga, Widgee, Theebine and down to Kandanga and out to Goomeri," he said.
"The euro cattle were in very high demand, flatbacks, Charolais and Simmental cross sold really well."
Mr Carter said cattle were a bit lighter than they had been in previous years.
"Coming from that dry through the winter into spring and the wet we have had in the last few months, had those cattle a bit lighter than what they usually are," he said.
"There has been more confidence in the past few weeks.
"Provided we don't get an influx of numbers throughout the state it (the market) should go well going forward."
