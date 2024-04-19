Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Droughtmasters take top title at Gympie weaner sale

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
April 19 2024 - 12:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sullivan Livestock agent Ethan Carter with Riversleigh Pastoral representatives Wayne Barry and Nigel Reinikka with the overall champion pen of weaners at the Gympie sale on Thursday. Picture: Kelly Mason
Sullivan Livestock agent Ethan Carter with Riversleigh Pastoral representatives Wayne Barry and Nigel Reinikka with the overall champion pen of weaners at the Gympie sale on Thursday. Picture: Kelly Mason

Riversleigh Pastoral, Woolooga came out on top at the Sullivan Livestock weaner sale in Gympie on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Mason

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Brisbane-based journalist covering stories from rural and regional Queensland. kelly.mason@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.