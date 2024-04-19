From floristry to mining to cattle work and tutor

Between running after two children and helping out on her partner's cattle property, Jolene Priddle manages to find some time to indulge her passion of floristry.
And this year, for the first time, she will be one of the tutors at the 2024 Magic Mountain Creative Muster on May 18 and 19.
Ms Priddle, 37, lives at Avoca, 87km south of Alpha, with her partner Gerard Comisky, stepson Angus, 7, and 18-month-old daughter, Florence. Avoca is a family owned partnership that runs a Santa/Brangus cross herd of 2000 head.
Having owned her own florist shop in Emerald for a couple of years, Ms Priddle has also worked as a teacher's aide and in the mining industry.
These days, she said a typical day with a little girl was "a bit all over the place", but generally involved getting Angus ready for distance education with his governess, looking after Florence and helping Gerard around the property.
Among her plans is to get a house yard fenced not only to keep Florence in a safe space, but to start a garden like the ones she grew up with.
"I'm patiently waiting," she said.
"I was looking to go to university (after I left school), but wanted a gap year and then wanted to study teaching. I guess with my mum, aunties and grandma, they all had big country gardens and floristry was our therapy, I guess.
"My auntie Jo does floral art and got me into it, I think I was about nine years old when I started learning...I thought floristry would be nice to do before I went to uni and then I started it and got hooked."
Jolene said flowers took over her life and she has never lost her passion for flowers
"Flowers make me feel happy instantly, it's hard to explain to be honest," she said.
"My favourite thing to do is to walk around a garden and pick some flower or foliage and make a posy for a vintage jug. It is the best therapy ever. I love and appreciate the natural state of flowers and don't like to manipulate them too much.
Among her favourite flowers are stocks which are a winter flower because they have a lovely subtle scent, while her go-to flowers in summer are zinnias.
"I just love a hand-tied posy from the garden that's just wild and natural, that's what gives me the most joy," she said.
"A big rambling cottage bunch if that makes sense... Queen Ann's Lace, yarrow, lots of foliage, herbs, I love my foliage, it doesn't even have to be all flowers, a bunch of foliage does me.
"Typically your florist flowers don't have a scent like a garden bunch so I do appreciate a lovely scent where you can walk into your house and you can smell your bunch of flowers - there is nothing quite like it to be honest."
Ms Priddle will be presenting two sessions at the muster with her aunt, Jo-Anne Iker of Springsure.
In the morning session on Saturday, May 18, Ms Priddle will demonstrate how to make a Strauss bouquet.
"I will also talk to everyone about flower care, getting the best out of your flowers and longevity, the materials required - and it doesn't have to be much to make a nice bouquet, less is more or you can make something from nothing," she said.
"So, we go through some techniques, how to prep your flowers and then make the article."
In the second session in the afternoon, Ms Iker will demonstrate how to make a dried floral wreath that participants can then make themselves and keep.
Ms Priddle said this session would be more rules based and was "a bit more old school".
"But the things you learn from Jo, you have forever, she's very good and I will be there to assist and help out," she said.
Ms Priddle said the muster was the first time for her as a presenter.
"We will see how I go and go from there - my family comes first, but if there's the opportunity to do a few little workshops then I will definitely go for it," she said.
Magic Mountain Creative Muster is on at the Bauhinia Hall, Springsure, and involves six tutors and 22 workshops including jewellery and leather making, silver smithing, garden art, lino printing and acrylic painting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.