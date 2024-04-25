Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Gidgee's metal art unites RFDS and military service

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated April 25 2024 - 12:09pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gidgee's metal art unites RFDS and military service
Gidgee's metal art unites RFDS and military service

Take a creative outback woman, give her a Royal Flying Doctor Service ambassadorship, let her fuse that with the service given by our defence forces over the decades, add in her experience with mental health needs, and you get Kylee 'Gidgee' Smith creating a trail of remembrance across southern Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.