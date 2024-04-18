Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Rocky Amateurs' Archer race field locked and loaded

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
April 19 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Cummings, the Sydney based trainer of Archer race favourite, Strait Acer. Picture: supplied
Edward Cummings, the Sydney based trainer of Archer race favourite, Strait Acer. Picture: supplied

All 12 nominations for the Rocky Amateurs' big race, the Archer, have been locked in with the current favourite being a horse trained by leading Sydney trainer, Edward Cummings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.