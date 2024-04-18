High performance Maranoa bullock country makes staggering $2378/acre

High performance 4477 hectare (11,058 acre) Maranoa property Pameroo has sold at auction for a stunning $26.3 million - equal to about $5874/hectare ($2378/acre).
Offered by the Kadel family, the buyers were Reade and Jill Radel and family, Yebna, Taroom, who operate Kandoona Red Brahman stud.
Carl Warren, TopX, reported three of the eight registered bidders were active at the spirited and very well attended auction held in Roma on Thursday.
While recognised as exceptional bullock country, the grazing homestead perpetual lease is estimated to run about 1100 cow and calves, making the value about $23,909 a breeder area.
Located 65km north of Roma, the prime brigalow, bottle tree and belah country has large volumes of buffel grass with areas of improved pasture including purple pigeon, Rhodes grass and green panic.
There are small areas of pine and box country on the northern end, which is also well established with buffel.
Pamaroo was largely farmed during development leaving a legacy of open, clean paddocks ideally suited to producing bullocks.
Some 98 per cent of the property is shown as category X on Queensland Government vegetation map.
Pamaroo is fenced into 19 paddocks and is described as an easy to run operation. The government maintained Wild Dog Barrier Fence forms part of the boundary.
There are two sets of yards, positioned at both the northern and southern ends of the holding.
The well watered property has 23 dams and troughs as well as numerous gullies that provide seasonal watering points. There are also three bores, two of which are in use.
Structural improvements include a 16x12m machinery shed, workshop, car shed, and a second four bay shed.
Pamaroo has a four bedroom weatherboard home set in established gardens, plus a shed for cars and small machinery shed.
There is also a second four bedroom home, a four bedroom demountable, and an old sheering shed and quarters.
A date is still to be decided for what will be an online clearing sale.
Marketing was handled by Carl Warren, TopX.
