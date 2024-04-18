Queensland Country Life
High performance Maranoa bullock country makes staggering $2378/acre

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated April 18 2024 - 1:13pm, first published 12:42pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
A 11,058 acre high performance Maranoa cattle property has sold for a staggering $2378/acre. Picture supplied
High performance 4477 hectare (11,058 acre) Maranoa property Pameroo has sold at auction for a stunning $26.3 million - equal to about $5874/hectare ($2378/acre).

Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

