Ag innovation on show at Roma

People travelled from near and far to be part of the inaugural Maranoa Ag Innovation expo, held in Roma on Wednesday, along with a pre-expo meet and greet on Tuesday evening.
Organisers focused on cattle, goat, sheep and grain production with the aim of sharing knowledge and new ideas to improve the profitability of people's businesses.
Partners in the venture included the South Queensland and Northern NSW Innovation Hub, the Southern Queensland Landscapes natural resource management group, the Maranoa Regional Council, the Department of Agriculture, Santos and TSBE.
SQL chair Bruce Scott said there had been a number of lightbulb moments for attendees but the biggest one for him was realising that the country's food production systems were in great hands.
"I know they will make a positive difference going forward," he said.
Speakers covering a huge range of topics, from grazing success stories and various genomic tools, to a way people can profit from farming without owning a farm, and climate tools that people can make the most of.
One of the organisers, Lorinda Otto said the day was the start of many, with the next one planned for August 2025.
