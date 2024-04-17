Queensland Country Life
Vella's plan for NCC herd purchase

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
April 17 2024 - 5:01pm
Ray Vella with one of his in-calf heifers, fresh off the truck at Breadalbane Plains. Picture: Steph Allen
FAST tracking his Brahman operation by 30 years, Ray Vella's journey into the stud world is off to a flying start, with the purchase of the entire NCC herd paving the way for a venture into a new beef operation.

