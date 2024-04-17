Queensland Country Life
Ignoring BOM's advice pays off for dryland farmer

By Judith Maizey
Updated April 18 2024 - 10:14am, first published 9:00am
Mark Baker of MB Agriculture in his sorghum crop. Picture: supplied
Dryland farmer Mark Butler of MB Agriculture took a chance and planted his whole property of 7689 hectares (19,000 acres) to summer crops against the BOM advice and its paid off.

