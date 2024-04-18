Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Large scale Yalara delivers supermarkets-focused hydroponic farming

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 18 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Yalara Hydrogardens is a supermarkets-focused hydroponics business that has been in operation for the past 30 years. Picture supplied
Yalara Hydrogardens is a supermarkets-focused hydroponics business that has been in operation for the past 30 years. Picture supplied

Yalara Hydrogardens is a highly regarded Darling Downs supermarkets-focused hydroponics business that has been in operation for the past 30 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.