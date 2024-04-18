Savannah Simbrahs & Simmentals Rocky Red Sale draft - Top genetics and female lines

Pictured is one of the top-of-the-range cow and calf units to be offered at the Savannah Simbrahs and Simmentals Rocky Red Sale on Tuesday, May 7, from 5.30pm, at Beef '24. Picture supplied

THIS IS BRANDED CONTENT FOR SAVANNAH SIMBRAHS & SIMMENTALS

An emphasis on high-quality females was front and centre when Savannah Simbrahs & Simmentals stud principals Vaughan Campagnolo and Sarah Truran assembled their draft for the Rocky Red Sale to be held at Beef '24 from 5.30pm on Tuesday, May 7.

The inaugural Rocky Red Sale, held at Beef '21, proved to be a triumph as bulls topped at $26,000, cows and calves at $19,000, and heifers at $15,500. The lots offered found new homes across Australia.

The sale team, which Savannah will put forth this year in the Outdoor Cattle Precinct at site O66 to O68, will consist of nine cows and calves, eight heifers, four bulls, and a number of genetics packages. The draft will represent the diversity of the Simmental breed, with a Black Simmental lot, and two traditional cows included.



Mr Campagnolo said superior Simbrah lots are also in the draft.



"We have always valued the do-ability, growth and hardiness of the Simbrah. We are very proud of the style of Simbrah we are offering in the Rocky Red Sale," he said.



Pictured is one of the eight elite Savannah heifers to be offered in this year's Rocky Red Sale draft. Picture supplied

The overall offering includes elite females and top cow and calf units.

"These lots are out of exceptional, well-recognised female lines. Every cow is out of our donor group. All of the lots will perform well in stud or commercial operations."

Ms Truran said some of the first progeny to be offered in Australia by the $280,000 Canadian sire, Mader Walk the Line 92J are included in the sale lineup.

"These are exceptional calves with great thickness in them. Mader Walk the Line's refinement shows in the heifers and his depth and capacity are readily apparent in the bulls," she said.

Two lots will be "pick of the heifer", where two heifers will be offered at the same time, with the winning bidder picking one).



Keira Campagnolo, Savannah-K Stud, will offer her first female for sale at the Rocky Red Sale. Picture supplied

Another highlight, will see Vaughan and Sarah's daughter, Keira, who is heavily involved in the running of the stud, offer her first female for sale as part of her "Savannah-K" stud on the day.



"We are committed to offering our very best from the heart of our program. We pride ourselves on the temperament of our cattle, and are very pleased with this trait across the sale draft."



They agreed that Beef presents a prime opportunity for them to show several facets of what they're trying to accomplish in their seedstock program to interested parties from across Australia and internationally.

"Beef is the largest event of its kind. We value the emphasis on cattle at the event," Mr Campagnolo said.

Ms Truran said they get to meet a wide variety of people over the week, many of whom usually may not be able to see what they breed in the flesh.

"We can better connect with these people who have specifically come to look at cattle. We can spend time with them to have good conversations about what they find in important for their cattle programs, and where they might be looking to buy their next bull."

Some of the finest examples of the article, which Vaughan Campagnolo and Sarah Truran have achieved in their Savannah Simbrahs and Simmetals stud breeding program will be on display at Beef '24. Picture supplied

She said they'll have the sale cattle on display throughout the week of Beef.

"We'll also be exhibiting other Savannah cattle, which represent some of the finest examples of the article we've achieved in our program. These cattle will be offered at the Ray White Barcaldine Multi Breed Bull Sale on September 29 and the Ray White Central Queensland Simmental Sale on October 25.

The live animals selected for the Rocky Red Sale will be on-site at the Rockhampton Showgrounds from Sunday, May 5. Inspections of the draft can also be organised before Beef via appointment.

The catalogue is now available to view online on the Stocklive and AuctionPlus websites, through which those who are unable to make the trip to Rockhampton can bid on their desired lots. A four per cent rebate for outside agents will apply for the sale.

For enquiries call Vaughan Campagnolo, 0412 120 935 or GDL sale agents Georgie Connor, 0428 347 550 or Josh Heck, 0409 732 676.