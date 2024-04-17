Light weaner steers hit 470c at Roma store sale

A total of 9190 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's Store Sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 470 cents a kilogram and averaged 426c/kg, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 456c/kg and averaged 378c/kg, steers 280-330kg reached 446c/kg and averaged 361c/kg, and steers 330-400kg reached 386c/kg and averaged 340c/kg. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 366c/kg and averaged 313c/kg.
HJC and SM George T/A Glen Valley Pastoral Company, Glen Valley, Jundah, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 446c/kg, reaching $1313 to average $1256. The Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to 298c/kg, reaching $1168 to average $858.
RA Ware and AJ Horvath, Mungallala, sold Black Simmental steers to 428c/kg, reaching $1131 to average $1092. The Black Simmental heifers sold to 320c/kg, reaching $804 to average $738.
Callum Crozier, Beverly Hills, Mitchell, sold Charolais steers to 420c/kg, reaching $913 to average $904.
JT and LK Postle, Cliffview, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 420c/kg, reaching $1274 to average $1258.
HP Grazing ATF Hurford Trust, Belgaum, St George, sold Simbrah cross steers to 414c/kg, reaching $1197 to average $1156.
Bangor Cattle Co Pty Ltd, Bangor, Mungallala, sold Charolais steers to 414c/kg, reaching $1078 to average $1078.
Nerrigundah Livestock Co, Tobermory, Quilpie, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 410c/kg, reaching $1477 to average $1134.
SJ Packer, Hartwood, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 406c/kg, reaching $1248 to average $1149.
RG and B Mobbs, Wallambank, Bollon, sold Charolais steers to 402c/kg, reaching $1204 to average $1125.
CH Thompson, Creekside, Yuleba, sold Charolais cross steers to 396c/kg, reaching $1207 to average $1207. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 282c/kg, reaching $850 to average $850.
Salco Cattle Co, Lagoon Creek, Roma, sold Simmental cross steers to 394c/kg, reaching $1310 to average $1223.
GT and LJ Proud, The Lamen, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 388c/kg, reaching $1020 to average $1020. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 278c/kg, reaching $701 to average $701.
SJ and T Mobbs Trust, Wallumbank, Bollon, sold Angus steers to 386c/kg, reaching $1112 to average $1101.
DJ and NH Chandler, Cobbadah, Injune, sold Simmental cross steers to 384c/kg, reaching $1485 to average $1257. The Simbrah heifers sold to 298c/kg, reaching $1242 to average $849.
Grab Pastoral Co, Idaho, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 380c/kg, reaching $1053 to average $1053. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 290c/kg, reaching $838 to average $827.
Borehead Pastoral Co, Malakoff, Cloncurry, sold Charolais steers to 376c/kg, reaching $1321 to average $1204. The Charolais heifers sold to 286c/kg, reaching $1054 to average $725.
Whitton Cattle Co, Myrtleville, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 370c/kg, reaching $1342 to average $1302. The Charolais heifers sold to 290c/kg, reaching $1035 to average $994.
Nebrean Pty Ltd, Mt Enniskillen, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 368c/kg, reaching $1476 to average $1396. The Santa Gertrudis cross cows sold to 221c/kg, reaching $1464 to average $1332.
Dalco Pastoral Co, Surgarloaf, Wallumbilla, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 366c/kg, reaching $1428 to average $1398.
B and M Curran, Talleyrand, Longreach, sold Limousin cross steers to 360c/kg, reaching $1366 to average $1281. The Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to 288c/kg, reaching $1028 to average $917.
JGC and LN Kadel, Pamaroo, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 356c/kg, reaching $1482 to average $1186.
CJ Melcer, Sorries, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 339c/kg, reaching $1528 to average $1496.
CF and D Walsh, Ventwrah, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 334c/kg, reaching $1417 to average $1341.
AJ and CJ Adams, Rosstrevor, Blackall, sold Brahman cross steers to 370c/kg, reaching $1372 to average $1123.
JH, EM and NJ McEwan, Wyoming, Injune, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 288c/kg, reaching $1946 to average $1815.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 322c/kg and averaged 285c/kg, heifers 200-280kg topped at 320c/kg and averaged 242c/kg, heifers 280-330kg topped at 310c/kg, averaging 257c/kg, heifers 330-400kg topped at 298c/kg, averaging 255c/kg, and heifers in the 400-500kg range topped at 316c/kg, averaging 255c/kg.
Sutton Beef, Bundabar, Glenmorgan, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 316c/kg, reaching $1319 to average $1311.
Acacia Nominees Pty Ltd, Rewfarm, Surat, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 300c/kg, reaching $832 to average $832.
LJ and SA Schelberg, Dumfries, Muckadilla, sold Angus cross heifers to 300c/kg, reaching $807 to average $807.
AW and E Forster, Werna Station, Winton, sold Angus cross heifers to 292c/kg, reaching $864 to average $774.
Wade Warrian, Injune, sold Angus cross heifers to 284c/kg, reaching $1072 to average $1072. The Brahman cross cows sold to 220c/kg, reaching $1258 to average $1258.
S and R White Family Trust, Golden Green, Roma, sold Angus cross heifers to 255c/kg, reaching $1429 to average $1429.
Cows 330-400kg reached 200c/kg and averaged 142c/kg, cows 400-500kg topped at 216c/kg, averaging 187c/kg, cows 500-600kg topped at 224c/kg, averaging 204c/kg, and cows over 600kg topped at 240c/kg, averaging 212c/kg.
VJ and GL Packer and Sons Pty Ltd, Kurrajong, Roma, sold Charolais cross cows to 224c/kg, reaching $1321 to average $1070.
