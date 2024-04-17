Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Light weaner steers hit 470c at Roma store sale

April 17 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Light weaner steers hit 470c at Roma store sale
Light weaner steers hit 470c at Roma store sale

A total of 9190 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's Store Sale on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.