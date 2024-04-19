Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

From little things sweet things grow

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
April 20 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Producer and Canegrowers Burdekin director Charlie Papale, with students from St Colemans School, one of the 14 schools participating in the competition. Picture: Canegrowers, Burdekin
Producer and Canegrowers Burdekin director Charlie Papale, with students from St Colemans School, one of the 14 schools participating in the competition. Picture: Canegrowers, Burdekin

A seed of an idea to help young people learn about the sugar industry was planted, when a local Burdekin dad was asked to plant a stool of cane at his daughter's kindergarten.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Mason

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Brisbane-based journalist covering stories from rural and regional Queensland. kelly.mason@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.