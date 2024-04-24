Hydrosmart water conditioning technology yields results

In their 26th year of business, Paul Pearce with his sons, Jai and Zac, and their team, prove the longevity and success of the Hydrosmart technology. Picture supplied

When Muscle Creek resident Anthony Parker experienced water concerns on his NSW property the opportunity to think outside the box arose.



The Speckle Park producer began running low on stock water at the end of 2023.

"This was the first experience we have had with low water since we bought the property back in October 2020, as we always had two good flowing creeks and full dams," Mr Parker said.

"To date, the creeks have not run for over 12-months. We were already buying domestic water for our fresh water tanks."

A bore was installed in January earlier this year and reached ground water at 40-metres pumping over 3000-gallons an hour.

"After setting up the bore with a solar submersible pump, I started pumping water into troughs and dams," he said.

"I had the water sent away for testing and it was a three week turnaround, but I continued to pump water."

Mr Parker said his cattle did not take to the water and the returned results indicated high salinity and high calcium levels among other minerals.

What ensued was a rabbit hole of research into alleviating the bore water quality issues. That research led Mr Parker to Hydrosmart.

"I had done some research on how I could bring the bore water back to a level where the cattle could drink, maintain weight and continue to grow," he said.



"Hydrosmart popped up and I looked into it and researched their products."

Mr Parker said he had no other option, but to take a gamble and the results paid off.

The Hydrosmart conditioning system provides essential solutions for a variety of regional and rural water sources rich in minerals. Picture by Anthony Parker

"The first day that the Hydrosmart water conditioner was installed, I filled a 3000L cattle trough," he said.

"I wanted to see how the cattle reacted. I tasted the water and it still seemed to have a salty taste, but within hours the trough was fully gone.



"I was amazed how the cattle just wouldn't stop drinking it."

Not only alleviating the bore water quality issues, Mr Parker said the technology had paid dividends in the health of his herd with increased weight gain and shiny coats.

Based in South Australia, Hydrosmart provides a simple, sustainable and effective approach to conditioning water.



Family owned, founder Paul Pearce, along with his sons, Jai and Zac, and their team, have built a business with over two decades worth of success stories.

The Hydrosmart physical water conditioning system provides essential solutions for a variety of urban and regional water sources rich in minerals, such as salinity, calcium, magnesium and iron.

The patented technology activates water molecules to assist with highly mineralised and hard water quality problems.



Mr Pearce said the technology was helping to solve farmers problems around Australia.

"A lot of our clients are people on the land who are dealing with scale blockages, irrigation and stock water problems that are caused by their bores and dams," he said.



"We soften and activate the water, and when doing that, we're breaking the bonds on minerals and compounds."

Similar to a lightning strike, the technology charges the water molecule in order to break the mineral bond.

"We are using these frequencies and pulses to activate the water molecule and that dissolves any minerals in the pipe," Mr Pearce said.



"That makes this holistic good thing happen where plants and animals respond better biologically."

For more information visit hydrosmart.com.au or call (08) 8357 3334.