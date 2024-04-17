Restockers active at Woodford

There were 331 head sold at Stariha Auctions' Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
Agents reported local competition increased this week, with a large portion of the cattle remaining in the area, with restockers more active.
Cows remained firm while veal was firm to slightly improved.
Peter and Pamela Cuskelly, Neurum, sold a pen of Droughtmaster steers for $1200. K and R Nichols, Stanmore, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1000.
Roderick and Sons, Witta, sold Senepol cross steers for $900. Dan and Danny Hall, Monsildale, sold lines of young Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $840.
AKN Farming, Scrub Creek, sold Brahman steers for $1600 and $995 and cows for $1510, $1100 and $1100.
Sommer Brothers, Maleny, sold Friesian cows for $1360. Luke Ferguson, Mt Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster steers for $780.
BBMD Developments, Kilcoy, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $900 and Droughtmaster vealer heifers for $630.
Greg Martin, Stanmore, sold Angus vealer heifers for $600. Peter and Mary Brough, Neurum, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1590, backgrounder steers for $1000 and steer calves for $635.
Jo Walker, Bellmere, sold Charbray steer calves for $600 and heifers for $580. Mark Webster, Maleny, sold Angus cows for $1040 and heifers for $950.
R and K Price, Stanmore, sold a pen of Brangus cows for $1160.
