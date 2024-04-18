Productivity-driven sustainability

Hereford/Red Brahman-cross calves. Hereford genetics increase MSA compliance in Bos Indicus herds, improving profitability and market options for crossbreeders. Picture by Louise Dunne, supplied

This is branded content for Herefords Australia.



Breeders of Hereford cattle know that there is no better breed to finish on grass or grain that delivers an efficient production system and produces top-quality beef.

Herefords Australia is investing to take the breed to the forefront of industry innovation with a particular focus on sustainability.

The main profit drivers in a commercial beef business can be addressed by Hereford cattle.

Herefords are a leader across several economically important traits including fertility, weight for age, longevity and feed efficiency that also deliver against the key industry indicators of sustainability.

"The commercial pressure being placed on our industry to deliver against the sustainability expectations of our consumers globally is growing," Herefords Australia chief executive officer Michael Crowley said.

"Herefords are well positioned to be a significant contributor to the solution in collaboration with the rest of the beef value chain."

Hereford cattle complement nearly every other breed in a crossbreeding scenario, leading to increased profit margins for producers using Hereford genetics.

Crossbred calves are on average heavier at weaning, while the increased fertility of first-cross females leads to higher conception rates and more calves on the ground.

Hereford cattle complement other breeds in crossbreeding, improving production and carcase outcomes. Picture supplied

In Bos Indicus herds, the addition of Hereford genetics increases MSA compliance, creating positive carcase value outcomes for producers.

Added benefits include increased herd docility and bull longevity, with Hereford sires enjoying a significantly lower breakdown rate than many other breeds.

The carcase merits of the Hereford breed are being quantified through the ongoing collation of extensive commercial carcase data from producers ranging from Queensland to Tasmania.

At present more than 35,000 Meat Standards Australia (MSA) Hereford and Hereford-cross carcase records have been obtained from all eastern states via voluntary contributions on grass and grain fed young cattle.

This data enables benchmarking of the individual data contributions with the rest of the breed and benchmarking the breed against the national and state MSA grading data, opening commercial conversations about the carcase performance of the breed.

Hereford-cross cattle have the ability to meet multiple markets with improve carcase characteristics. Picture supplied

Mr Crowley said the data also opened conversations on how all data can be linked in the supply chain back to the breeders.

"In analysing the MSA grading data, it is clear we have a powerful data set to review where we are going well and where we need to improve," he said.

"It reveals the average MSA index outcome is in the top 25 percent of all MSA graded cattle nationally.

"This data is highly valuable as it provides evidence the Hereford breed delivers when it comes to eating quality."

Having Hereford and Hereford-cross cattle achieve an average MSA index of over 60 is a strong testament to the value of Hereford genetics in delivering desirable eating quality outcomes.

The combination of heavier carcase weights at lower ossification scores as well as higher MSA marbling is delivering the superior MSA index outcomes.

The opportunities demonstrated by this data are to produce more animals with a higher consumer value, ultimately driving value and profitability for producers and increasing demand for Hereford cattle.

The outstanding eating quality of Hereford beef was demonstrated during the iconic Norman Hotel's annual battle of the breeds competition, where Hereford beef was crowned the champion breed.

Hereford beef skewers during the tasting at Norman Hotel's annual battle of the breeds competition. Picture supplied

The annual competition is held at the Brisbane-based hotel during the Ekka, with voting results coming from the public.

Consumers are given skewers of rump from four different breeds to judge on flavour, tenderness, and overall liking.

Hereford beef came out on top in the 2023 competition with the victory honoured by the Norman Hotel launching a special promotion on Hereford Beef throughout the month of November.

This promotional campaign not only celebrated the breed but also aimed to honour the diversity and delectability of Australian beef.

Norman Hotel executive chef Frank Correnti is an award-winning chef and beef tasting judge and promotes Hereford beef is his Brisbane restaurant. Picture supplied

An award-winning chef and beef tasting judge, Norman Hotel manager Frank Correnti, specialises in carcase to plate, regularly liaising with the hotel's producer suppliers to ensure consistency and quality.

"Tenderness is extremely important with 90 per cent of our products MSA graded," Mr Correnti said.

"I'm big on ageing of meat to ensure the right level of tenderness and all of our product is pre-aged off-site for a minimum of four to six weeks for a rib fillet, and eight to 12 weeks for a rump before a knife goes through it."

Mr Correnti said the menu was annually scrutinised for its beef brands, their eating quality and availability.

