Inspiring young women for 132 years at RGGS

The school's executive team of Clair Applewaite, Stacey McCarthy, Dr John Fry, principal, Kara Krehlik, Sammy Cobon, and Kasey Mitchell. Picture supplied

Celebrating 132 years of educational excellence, Rockhampton Girls Grammar School stands as a venerable institution in Central Queensland, nestled on the historic Athelstane Range.



Established in 1892 by Moir Cousins and Co. and designed by Edwin Morton Hockings, this heritage-listed school has been a cornerstone of learning for generations. With its motto, "Non Scholae, Sed Vitae" - "Not only for school but for life we are learning", the school has fostered a culture of lifelong learning, leadership, and community service among it's students, according to principal, Kara Krehlik.



"As the only all-girls, prep to year 12, day and boarding school in the region, we take pride in empowering young women to become clever, confident, and connected individuals," Ms Krehlik said.

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School principal Kara Krehlik with head girls, Georgia Priddle and Kara-Lee Buckton. Picture supplied

"What distinguishes Rockhampton Girls Grammar School is its holistic approach to education. Beyond academic excellence, the school emphasises the development of essential life skills, self-belief, and resilience," she said.



Through a comprehensive co-curricular program, students are encouraged to explore their interests and talents, nurturing a sense of fulfillment and purpose.

Paterson House Heritage Precinct: Paterson House (built in 1892) is the original school building which houses reception, as well as the administration and staff offices. Picture supplied

Ms Krehlik said as the school celebrated it's milestone, it acknowledged the invaluable contributions of it's dedicated staff, supportive families, and vibrant community.



"Together, they have propelled Rockhampton Girls Grammar School to new heights of success, shaping generations of graduates who continue to make meaningful contributions to society. Looking ahead, the school remains committed to its mission of inspiring young women to reach their full potential and make a positive difference in the world."



With 132 years of excellence behind it, Rockhampton Girls Grammar School eagerly embraces the opportunities and challenges of the future, confident in its ability to continue nurturing future leaders and changemakers.