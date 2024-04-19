Craft breweries no match for country pub charm

The number of independent breweries has continued to grow in regional and rural Australia but a beer system installer who has spent the last two decades working in the industry, says local watering holes aren't going anywhere.
Beer Industry Solutions owner Adam Leahy has been installing systems in pubs, clubs, breweries and cafes throughout Australia for the last 27 years.
He said despite the influx of independent breweries, country pubs are part of the fabric of rural and regional communities.
"I think it's important for a community to congregate, catch up on life and have a couple of sneaky beers," he said.
"Country pubs are all pretty special in their own right, they all have their own character and history."
Mr Leahy said most of the country pubs he returns to do work in often decades after his first installation, maintain the same charm and character.
"I'm at the point where I'll rock up in an old town and walk into the cold room, and I'd forgotten that I had put on that beer system 20 years ago," he said.
"Personally I think there are some big breweries and really big pubs and clubs...you can walk into some venues and it just seems a bit clinical and stale.
"I'd rather walk into a venue that feels a bit more comfortable and homely and with a bit more character and good food."
Mr Leahy said whilst there are increasing numbers of independent breweries popping up, he hopes that traditional country pubs will remain a fixture across Australia.
"There may be fewer pubs competing in town throughout the years," he said.
"It might be a generational thing, less draught beer, from what I have been told, is sold now, then back forty years ago.
"I'm not sure if 20 year olds these days would sit in a pubs, or are they off doing other things?," he said.
"As those generations get older, will we see less 'bar flies'...once they fall off their perches in the years to come? I can't answer that."
The growth in independent breweries has also meant the types of beers being offered has changed. Craft beers are challenging some of the older beer varieties.
"There has been a drop in sales from some of those older beers but it is venue dependent," Mr Leahy said.
"The pubs will showcase what they know the locals will like.
"When you get more into the centre of the coast or Brisbane, it's usually more independent beer and rarer to see one of the large breweries mainstream beers on tap."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.