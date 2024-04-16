Noorama switches horse racing for partner carrying in wake of controversial call

All roads led to Noorama's annual picnic race meeting south of Cunnamulla on Saturday, but in the opinion of Queensland Racing stewards on site, a rising creek was enough to move the meeting to Cunnamulla.
Faced with the possibility of financial disaster after many hours of effort and expense, the small committee "made lemonade from lemons" in the words of treasurer Hollie Grimwade, quickly supplying mud maps of alternative routes to the venue and creating a fun social afternoon for the many patrons that came along.
Ms Grimwade said there was 10cm of water over Jobs Gate Road at the time the call was made to reschedule the meeting to Cunnamulla, and praised that club's committee for making the five-race event a reality with three hours notice.
"The reason we put so much effort in for the day was still there - to give the community a fun afternoon - so we made sure there were safe ways to get to the course and went ahead with the social side of our day," she said.
The races from Cunnamulla were livestreamed to the course, where bookmakers remained, the gate entry fee was waived, generous Fashions on the Field prizes given out, and the district's many governesses and nannies lit up the dancefloor at night.
The entertainment included fun footraces for the many children present, plus a wife-carrying race that had everyone, contestants included, in stitches.
Still hoarse from laughing and talking, Ms Grimwade painted a picture of an agent commentating on the hilarious impromptu race where half of those running didn't make the finish line.
"The feedback was that that was the most fun many of them have had," she said. "It was a total triumph and a story of community resilience."
Warrego MP Ann Leahy, who flew in for the afternoon, praised the committee but wasn't so complimentary of the Queensland Racing decision, saying she would be writing to express her dissatisfaction with the decision to move the meeting.
"There doesn't seem to be a shared enthusiasm for country racing from Queensland Racing," she said.
"Not only was there an alternate route available for attendees, the decision forced a trainer camped at the track to travel in the direction of the road with water rising to get to the races anyway."
Ms Leahy said that even though the Jobs Gate road was eventually closed by the council, the alternate roads meant no-one was at risk of being cut off.
"I think Queensland Racing may have stepped outside its jurisdiction with its decision on Saturday - closing roads is an issue for councils, not for Queensland Racing officials," she said.
Ms Grimwade was unsure whether the club would break even at this stage, saying they were hopeful some of their costs may be waived.
"We have really good sponsors so we are hopeful of getting there," she said.
Fellow committee member Hannah McKillop summed up the situation in a social media post, saying "there was track prep, residual spray, machinery hours, diesel, there were laps and laps.
"There was committee liaising, there was delegating, there was teamwork. There were phone calls. So many phone calls.
"There was sacrifice, prioritising. There were incredible sponsors. Overarching, there was community mindedness.
"Then there was red tape, there was a river breaking banks. There was uncertainty.
"But there was also leadership. There was a team of legends and there was a vision and buckets of resilience.
"There were detours. And there was atmosphere, vibes, fashions, tunes. Human feet rather than hooves
"There was a spirit that bureaucracy just can't dampen. There IS a community that is just unstoppable."
