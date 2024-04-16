Free Qld agritourism mentoring program for 10 outback producers

Outback producers wanting to boost their income streams to include agritourism are encouraged to apply for one of 10 free places in a new one-on-one mentoring program.
On April 16, the Outback Queensland Tourism Association announced a partnership with agritourism development experts Sparrowly Group to deliver the tailored program to support farmers or graziers looking to develop or enhance their agritourism journey.
Successful applicants would receive personal mentoring from Sparrowly Group's tourism, agricultural diversification and business growth experts, along with access to a wealth of practical tools and resources.
Outback Date Farms owner Mark Hampel encouraged growers and graziers to apply.
"We're really excited about the opportunity to share what we've learnt about farming practices," Mr Hampel said, who hopes to apply.
"We realised a long-term dream when we established our date plantation in 2014.
"Now we offer tours from April to October, giving visitors an overview of the history and health benefits of dates and how they are grown, along with an opportunity to sample and purchase our delicious products through real life educational experiences.
"We continue to work towards enhancing our use of Charleville's reclaimed water by developing our ecological wetlands (and) we are keen to develop and diversify our business, create a date interpretative centre and attract new markets and events."
The program is being offered at no cost through funding from the Department of Tourism and Sport, Tourism and Events Queensland and OQTA.
Tourism minister Michael Healy said the mentoring program was a key action of the new Outback Queensland Agritourism Accelerator Project.
He said the project aimed to educate and support local businesses to diversify their operations and develop sustainable, high quality and distinctive agritourism experiences.
"Agritourism is a rapidly growing industry for Queensland's economy, estimated to be worth $4.5 billion by 2030," Mr Healy said.
"It's a sector with tremendous potential to grow outback Queensland's visitor economy, create local employment opportunities, build business capability and resilience and encourage new market segments to visit the region."
Mr Healy said the OQAAP would provide, "a comprehensive roadmap for local producers and communities to tap into consumer demand for authentic agritourism experiences and develop compelling, sustainable and innovative offerings for visitors."
"I encourage primary producers and rural businesses right across the outback to apply for the mentoring program and explore the positive potential of agritourism," he said.
At Camden Park Station, a 7284ha working sheep and cattle property near Longreach, owner Dan Walker said his business was "well-established on our agritourism journey."
"We offer bush camping and personalised station tours," he said.
"Agritourism experiences and events in the outback offer a real point of difference, with stunning backdrops, unrivalled serenity and authentic hospitality.
"So we're really looking forward to seeing new agritourism opportunities for the broader Outback region."
OQTA CEO Denise Brown said the region by its very geography, had "long supported a proud agricultural sector intrinsically linked to stories about our unique landscapes, quality produce, cultural heritage and famed pioneering spirit."
"The project seeks to harness these stories and provide an opportunity for outback primary producers to combat seasonality and market headwinds and diversify their operations through agritourism," Ms Brown said.
"Agritourism offers huge potential to grow the outback visitor economy by offering authentic, immersive and memorable experiences that leverage our natural competitive advantage and showcase our region's people, produce and the stories behind them."
Sparrowly Group MD Giovanna Lever said the organisation was proud to be partnering with the OQTA to deliver the Accelerator Mentoring Program to help farmers and graziers diversify their agribusinesses.
"The outback Queensland region has a unique proposition for agritourism," she said.
"One that has the potential to really differentiate the state and country for visitors looking to experience farm life not typically available in traditionally known agritourism regions.
"By equipping local farmers and graziers with the tools and knowledge to thrive, we're not only enhancing the regional agricultural economy but also enriching the visitor experience."
Eligible businesses are invited to apply here and applications close on May 3, 2024.
