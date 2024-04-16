Cattle camp regular shares her experiences

Having tagged along with her sisters to the Springsure Cattle Camp since she was about seven, Lucy Grogan was, at 17, one of the oldest participants at the event this year.
But, this year, instead of just learning, she was one of the older ones charged with helping the younger ones settle in and enjoy the camp.
The Springsure Cattle Camp ran for four days and finished up last Friday with parading and the presentation of a range of awards.
It involved 133 participants aged from five to 17 years, who came from across Central Queensland, and as far north as Sarina and as far south as Victoria.
A Rockhampton Grammar School Year 12 student, Lucy said the cattle camp was great this year helping out all the little kids.
"You're a role model for all of them and they're learning lots and new stuff every year," she said.
"I've been helping out for a couple of years now, but I've always tagged along with my sisters and they've gone (to the camp) since about 2011/2013. I was probably about six or seven when I first started coming."
As well as helping out, Lucy said she learnt a lot of new things this year including the bookwork side of the cattle industry, as well as washing and blow drying show cattle.
She said an English woman gave a presentation on how she prepared a cow for showing in her country.
"That was pretty cool. They brush the hair a lot differently because England looks for muscle and we look for fat coverage," she said.
When she finishes high school, Lucy plans to take a gap year in Rockhampton and earn some money before going to university to study a degree in sport and exercise science.
"It's a bit different from cattle, but learning about athletes is pretty cool as well...maybe (when I finish) I will go out rural and open a clinic," she said.
"I'd love to stay in the cattle industry, I'd love to own a stud that would be pretty cool and do the show circuit."
Lucy said her parents had breeders on their property and she did cattle work with them when she was home and also helped out at a stud owned by family friends.
She said one of the highlights of this year's cattle camp was watching what the little kids did which was pretty funny.
"Watching how they do stuff and watching the newer kids, who don't know how to do anything, and teaching them...some of their comments made me laugh," she said.
