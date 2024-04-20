Queensland Country Life
AgForce Beef24 seminar - see you there!

By Peter Hall, Agforce Cattle Board President
April 20 2024 - 2:00pm
With Beef24 just a few weeks away, AgForce Cattle Board would like to warmly invite producers and the broader beef industry to our seminar on Tuesday, May 7. This event promises to be an essential presentation for those involved in the beef industry, offering insight into the evolving complex landscape of global trade and environmental sustainability commitments.

