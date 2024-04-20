AgForce Beef24 seminar - see you there!

With Beef24 just a few weeks away, AgForce Cattle Board would like to warmly invite producers and the broader beef industry to our seminar on Tuesday, May 7. This event promises to be an essential presentation for those involved in the beef industry, offering insight into the evolving complex landscape of global trade and environmental sustainability commitments.
Building on the success of last year's Rockhampton roundtable, which brought together stakeholders from across our industry's supply chain to tackle emerging challenges, this seminar aims to continue that conversation for producers.
The seminar, titled "Beef Business and Environmental Management", will be chaired by Aspire Ag director and the AgForce Cattle Board's own Ange Hutchinson. Ange will take us through discussions aimed at balancing productive land use with biodiversity and advocating for a nature-positive approach to beef production.
We are fortunate to have a panel of distinguished speakers who will provide their expertise:
After the speakers' presentations will be a Q&A at the end of the seminar where there will be the opportunity to have any further questions answered.
I strongly encourage all stakeholders in the beef industry to attend this seminar. It is a fantastic opportunity to gain an understanding of the intersection of sustainable practices, legislative changes, and how we can collectively address these challenges to continue producing world-class beef for Australia and the rest of the world.
Please register to join us, and I look forward to welcoming you in Rockhampton for what promises to be an informative and significant event.
