Nation's biggest grower of beans, corn on shopping list for big price

By Chris McLennan
April 15 2024 - 2:30pm
Beans growing at the company's 13-property Bowen aggregation. Mulgowie is Australia's biggest grower of sweet corn and beans across 5100 hectares (12,602 acres) in three states. Pictures from LAWD.
A price of more than $200m has been suggested for the sale of Queensland-based vegetable powerhouse - the Emerick family's Mulgowie Farming Company.

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

