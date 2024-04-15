Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Eidsvold cattle drive keeps tradition of droving alive

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
April 16 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 4th Eidsvold Cattle Drive that finished up on Saturday. Picture: Paula Heelan Photography
The 4th Eidsvold Cattle Drive that finished up on Saturday. Picture: Paula Heelan Photography

The Eidsvold Cattle Drive is not just about raising money for charity, it's also about keeping the tradition of droving alive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.