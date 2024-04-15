Queensland Country Life
Carcass comp open to more schools and all breeds

By Judith Maizey
April 15 2024 - 3:00pm
Bauhinia Carcass Classic's Naomi Loch and Troy Roberts. Picture: Judith Maizey
More schools and a lot more cattle breeds can enter this year's Bauhinia Carcass Classic run in conjunction with the two-day Springsure Show.

