Springsure Cattle Camp success

Organisers of this year's Springsure Cattle Camp have hailed the event a huge success.
Mikaela Gauci said the kids had a great time and the parents were a huge help at the camp which was in its 11th year.
"And the committee has been working together and pulled the camp together quite well," she said.
The camp involved 133 kids across four days who came from across Central Queensland, and as far north as Sarina and as far south as Victoria.
They ranged in age from five to 17 years.
Ms Gauci said participants had learnt about junior judging, parading, branding, NVDs, weigh bills and auctioneering.
"Leading, judging.. they've learnt a whole lot of new skills," she said.
Another of the organisers Greg Magee said this year's camp had been unbelievable.
He said all the kids were well behaved and everything had been straight forward with good instructors.
"There been a few hiccups with a few kids eating too much, but apart from that, all good," he said.
More details and results to come:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.