Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

The way of the future: Wambiana's genomics success

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
April 13 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The way of the future: Wambiana's genomics success
The way of the future: Wambiana's genomics success

FOR Wambiana Station graziers Michael and Michelle Lyons, the proof is in the paddock when it comes to the success of their cattle breeding journey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.