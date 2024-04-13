The way of the future: Wambiana's genomics success

FOR Wambiana Station graziers Michael and Michelle Lyons, the proof is in the paddock when it comes to the success of their cattle breeding journey.
The couple who purchased Wambiana Station from Mr Lyons' parents six years ago, are two of many producers who have combined the ever-evolving scientific world of DNA testing with generations' worth of practical knowledge.
In 2017, they undertook a producer initiated FastTrack project with Meat & Livestock Australia.
They analysed their herd using genomics (a 50,000 snip DNA test), created a selection index to rank their herd and used IVF to multiply the superior genetics.
"We identified great cows as donors and selected complimentary sires. For example, if there was a cow with very good fertility but not as much growth, we tried to find a bull that still had good fertility but was really strong for growth and bring those genetics together...most people want a balance of traits, that's where the sweet spot is," Mr Lyons said.
"We used Brazilian vets based in Brisbane to do the IVF work. In one case we produced nine full siblings from the same two parents.
"Having multiple siblings allowed us to increase selection pressure.
"We did genomic testing on these siblings and one of the things that amazed us is how much genetic variation there was in full siblings."
Genomics is also useful for determining polls in their herd.
Through another round of IVF, the Lyons found two out of four siblings from the same parents were heterozygous and the other two homozygous polls.
Homozygous polled cattle will produce 100pc polled progeny which is in keeping with the family's aim for more polled cattle.
For Mr and Mrs Lyons, the use of Breedplan data allows them to assess the performance of their relatives, identify the variation in the herd across multiple traits and subsequently select the superior cattle for mating.
On the flip side, it also allows them to cull the under-performers.
"This allows us to move our population further and further towards profitability and towards being environmentally sustainable - it becomes a natural progression," Mr Lyons said.
"Good record keeping in our breeding herd is fundamental in knowing which cows are consistently producing a calf every year and subsequently, generating data on all the animals we manage.
"If you are looking at a cow or bull, you can't actually see the fertility in them. Genomics gives us the chance to look under the hood and see what's actually there, driving the profitability of that animal."
Mr Lyons said their cattle's pregnancy rates have also improved and become more consistent.
"It's added a lot of predictability to our business, which in turn, gives greater confidence in decision-making," he said.
"As the fertility has improved and more and more cows stay in the herd producing a calf every, we have found that our annual calving has doubled over the last six years. It has a compounding effect."
A good example of the science and practice coming together is one of their "outstanding" cows WBA16050, which has so far had six natural calves in six years.
The Lyons said this is to be expected, given that her EBV's indicate she is in the top 1pc of the Brahman breed on both selection indexes.
Her "dam was also a high performer" - producing 16 natural calves in 16 years, also with high indexes.
The couple said while some producers might be sceptical of EBVs as just "estimates", and rely solely on pedigree and visual assessment, the recording of performance and genomics offer "another level of good information, particularly for non-visual traits like fertility, to select more profitable cattle".
As inaugural members of Frontier Genetics, the Lyons have joined a push to provide more education around EBVs and Indexes, as well as the importance of semen testing.
"We are enjoying working with this inspiring group of people who are working together to breed better cattle as a breeding group and helping others see the benefits of utilising genetic predictions," Mrs Lyons said.
"In all our herds, there is always room for improvement and for producers who have identified objectively, what their herd needs to continually improve - whether that be in growth, fertility, or any other number and combination of traits - there is now the ability to go out and select bulls based on what is best for their bottom line.
"It's being careful you don't overly select for one thing and sacrifice something else...the indexes give you a balance of traits which reduces this risk.
"DAF and other industry groups (including MLA's Bred Well Fed Well workshops) are trying to get information out there and that's part of what Frontier Genetics is trying to do too; de-mystify a lot of it."
While the world is swiftly moving forward and extra pressure expected to be put on graziers and producers to meet environmental regulations, Mr Lyons indicated that the next generation is showing more inclination to adopt the new methods.
The Lyons calve from October to January, followed by weaning and preg-testing in May-June.
Non-pregnant cows are used as recipients for the IVF program and if they don't fall pregnant are sent direct to the meatworks.
The males that don't make the grade as bulls are sold onto the live export market or fattened, and are generally castrated or sent as a bull, depending on market demand.
"We're really looking for cows that are well adapted and can produce a calf every year in our northern environment," Mr Lyons said.
"Over the last 10 years we have added selecting for polledness. It is a dominant gene, so we can make good progress in breeding the horns off the cattle - it is a permanent solution to de-horning.
"We are only using polled bulls in our breeding program now and are achieving an increasing number of homozygous polled progeny.
"However, we still need to make sure that the other important traits like fertility, growth etc aren't ignored, which is why we find using EBV's and a selection index so important."
The Lyons opt for low-input, moderate-framed cows as they find "really big framed cows" don't produce a calf each year.
"We don't have the nutrition to support those big cows. We also believe having moderate-framed, fertile, efficient cows will be one of the strategies to manage methane emissions from livestock in the future," Mr Lyons said.
The couple are very open to sharing what they've learned if it can help others.
In 2023 they hosted a BredWell FedWell workshop and have leased 1000ha of their land to DAF for the Wambiana Grazing Trial, which has been running on their property for 26 years.
They also host school and university groups, the first of which was an American cohort of high school students in 1993.
University students studying zoology visit annually for field trips.
"Learning how to trap, identify and release native animals - everything from geckos to possums and snakes," Mr Lyons said.
They also host day tours and special interest groups with a group from New Caledonia visiting Wambiana as part of their pre-tour for Beef in May 2024.
By combining advancements in genetic technologies with generations of practical experience, the Lyons family are continuing a family business that strives to "work with nature" and is sustainable for future generations.
