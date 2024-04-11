Queensland Country Life
Short film showcasing 'day in the life of a beef producer' to screen at Beef Week

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
Updated April 11 2024 - 8:13pm, first published 6:02pm
The students at the Believe In Beef, skills day, Meeleebee Downs with the Confidence Campaign Committee facilitators, Ash Duncan, Mel Dayman, Lucy Moore, Lucy Morrissey, Robert Freeman and Lachlan Jensen. Picture: Supplied by the Confidence Campaign Committee
Six high school students aged 11 to 16 spent 24 hours on cattle property in Wallumbilla,near Roma, and the experience has been made into a short film, to be launched at Beef Week, which runs from May 5 -11.

