Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Agscent changing the preg-testing game one breath at a time

By Isabella Hanson
April 27 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Bronwyn Darlington, CEO and founder of Agscent, realised the potential of breathomics in the agriculture industry. Picture supplied by Dr Bronwyn Darlington
Dr Bronwyn Darlington, CEO and founder of Agscent, realised the potential of breathomics in the agriculture industry. Picture supplied by Dr Bronwyn Darlington

A game changing new technology set to make an introduction at Beef 2024 next month is Agscent Breath.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.