Charbray steers spark solid bidding at Emerald

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated April 11 2024 - 3:03pm, first published 1:30pm
GDL Mackay's Tony Dwyer with vendor and Lake Elphinstone Station manager Darren Gilliam, Nebo, pictured with their run of Charbray steers which peaked at 388.2c/kg at Thursday's Emerald sale. Picture: Ben Harden
A quality offering of steers sparked a rise in the feeder market at the prime and store sale at Emerald on Thursday, where a Charbray run reached 388.2c/kg.

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald. I report on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

