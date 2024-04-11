Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Nyanda Station's cattle thrive, tours to resume post fires and floods

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
April 11 2024 - 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caity Bom looks over the property that has recovered well since the fires in October last year. All the mountains and timbered country burnt, as well as most grassy paddocks except a few patches they managed to save. Picture supplied
Caity Bom looks over the property that has recovered well since the fires in October last year. All the mountains and timbered country burnt, as well as most grassy paddocks except a few patches they managed to save. Picture supplied

Despite setbacks from fires and flooding, Nyanda Station is seeing a gradual recovery with revitalised landscapes, healthy cattle and hope for a tourism business that's felt the full brunt of nature.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.