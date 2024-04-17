'Rockys own' beef breed the Belmont Red set for Beef '24

A selection of the Wahroonga Belmont red bulls that will be displayed at the Rockhampton Showgrounds during Beef '24. Picture supplied

THIS IS BRANDED CONTENT FOR THE BELMONT RED ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA

In addition to providing a chance for the vendors to show off some of their respective lineups for this year's sales, Belmont Red Association of Australia president Rob Sherry said Beef '24 is a great opportunity to catch up with clientele face-to-face.

A RICH BEEF HISTORY

The Belmont Red has been synonymous with Beef since the breed played a starring role in the inaugural event in 1988, where founding member families displayed and paraded cattle," Mr Sherry said.

He said at the first Beef event a bull was presented to the Rockhampton City Council, which claimed the breed as "Rockys own".

"The Belmont Red has been represented at every Beef event since with the Hudson family and Maynard families taking out the prestigious Aus-Meat Trials in 1988 and 1994 respectively."

Terry Waters leading Narayen Graduate in the Beef '88 parade, with Julie Watson (nee Hill), Penny McGibbon (nee Burrows) and Kate Hudson. Picture supplied

BREED HAPPENINGS FOR BEEF '24

Beef '24 guests who want to learn more about "Rockys Own" breed developed in the Beef capital have two sites to visit.

Outdoor cattle site O89 is the Belmont Red Association exhibit where Robert and Jane Sherry, Wahroonga Stud, will display bulls, while Karen Seifert, Bellevue Stud, and Paul and Julie Watson Greenhills Stud will be in attendance. The Seifert Belmont Red Stud will be next door at outdoor cattle site O90, where owner operators Ian Stark and Jeanne Seifert will have nine of their sale bulls on display.

"Both sites will contain sires destined for this year's sale rings. There will also be data provided on other sale bulls and females, and ample information about this unique breed that calls Rockhampton home."

ALL BASES COVERED IN ONE PACKAGE

Belmont Reds featured in the stud cattle showing ring Beefs' early years, though it hasn't for many years since.

"While the decision to not enter the show ring may have hampered the popularity of the breed and may hinder the exposure around show time, the Belmont Red has remained true to its founding principles.

"When developed at the Belmont Research station at Etna Creek in the 1960s emphasis was placed on the measuring of traits that were, and still to this day are of economic importance to the beef producer."

Mr Sherry said the number one trait is fertility, which accounts for 70 per cent of profit in a beef business and is the main driver of extra kilos per hectare.

"This is followed by production, with a focus on how fast these extra calves grow and how they will meet market specifications.

Large-scale production at Seifert Belmont Reds provides ample choice to select only the top 100 bulls for their bull sale on August 5. Picture supplied

He said environmental survivability is another key trait of the breed.

"The use of the Afrikaner in developing the Belmont Red gave the breed the benefit of heat tolerance, an increase in parasite resistance, and improved foraging ability.

"Being the only composite breed in Australia that used the Afrikander makes it unique, and we believe, the best crossbreeding option for any beef producer in Australia, especially northern beef producers."

Mr Sherry believes the breed is well-positioned to be a champion of sustainability in the beef industry due to its capacity to produce more calves and more kilos while utilising fewer chemicals.

"One Central Queensland family has managed to achieve just that. Adding the Belmont Red into their crossbreeding operation has been one part of their program that has allowed them to produce the same amount of beef while reducing the overall number of animals they need to run by 36pc. With plenty of talk in the industry around sustainability, this is one of the best examples we can get."

FLYING THE FLAG FOR THE BELMONT RED

The Belmont Red will return to FarmFest in Toowoomba this year where the Greenhills and Bellevue studs will fly the flag for the breed.

There will be two Belmont Red sales this year, the first of which, the Seifert Belmont Red Sale will be held at Ian Stark and Jeanne Seiferts' property, Wonga, in Jandowae, on August 5, and the eighth annual Belmont Red Association of Australia Bull Sale will then be held in early September at CQLX, Gracemere, with the Greenhills and Wahroonga studs selling. All bulls for both sales are DNA sire verified and horn/poll tested. The bulls have been fully recorded on Breedplan and have all passed a semen morphology test.