Rain kicks Stanthorpe Charolais sale

Selling agents George and Fuhrmann yarded 1150 at its annual Charolais and Charolais infused weaner sale and at Stanthorpe last Thursday.
After the Charolais run of cattle were sold the agents then offered a general run of weaners.
Livestock agent Matthew Grayson said the recent wet weather event certainly helped the overall market result.
"The cattle were drawn locally, and while we enjoyed some local buying support, overall a lot of pens were sold into the Wandoan and Taroom which is enjoying on of the best seasons on record," Mr Grayson said.
In the pre-sale judging judged by Wilbur Louden, GDL Wandoan, the day belonged to Mike and Sharyn Benn, Eastlynne Partnership, Dalveen.
The Benns exhibited the champion Charolais/Bos Indicus cross steers and overall champion pen of steers which went onto to sell for 434c/kg.These steers weighed 270kg and returned $1171/head.
They also exhibited the champion Charolais/British cross heifers which sold for 314c/kg at 244kg to return $766/head.
The Benn's rounded out their success with a champion ribbon for their pen of Charolais/Bos Indicus cross heifers.
These heifers with a weight of 238kg sold for 328c/kg to return $783/head.
Graham Greenup, Greenup Maryland Partnership The Summit, exhibited the champion Charolais/British cross steers.
These steers with a weight of 273kg, sold for 428c/head to return $1168/head.
Dustntime Pty Ltd, Greenmount offloaded a line of Charolais cross steers weighing 343c/kg to sell for 382c.kg to return $1310/head .
Their lighter Charolais cross steers with a weight of 288c/kg sold to 408c/kg to return $1175.
Matthew Flint, Warwick, sold Charolais cross EU steers with a weight of 340kg to 346c/kg, to return $1775/head.
Brian Grogan, Tenterfield, NSW offered Charolais cross steers with a weight of 313kg that sold for 380c/kg to return $1190.
The Rohan family, Windaroo Pastoral Co, Swan Creek, sold Charolais steers with a weight of 260kg for 412c/kg to return $1110/head.
Their baby steers with a weight of 185kg sold to 412c/kg t return $788/head.
Mick and Sarah McMeniman, Stanthorpe, consigned Angus steers which sold to a ready market.
Their first pen with a weight of 280kg made to return $1148/head, while a heavier pen sold for the same money to return $1244/head.
Fred Pratt Grabond Holdings, Stanthorpe offered Angus steers making to 428c/kg for steers with a weight of 263kg to return $1129/head. He also sold steers to 412c/kg to return $1256/head.
