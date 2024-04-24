Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Grandma's Anzac biscuits recipe lives on

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated April 25 2024 - 9:46am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa CWA member Amanda Turner shared a batch of Anzac Biscuits with Mount Isa RSL president Troy Hartas, a 20 year veteran who was in the Royal Australian Navy. Picture: Supplied
Mount Isa CWA member Amanda Turner shared a batch of Anzac Biscuits with Mount Isa RSL president Troy Hartas, a 20 year veteran who was in the Royal Australian Navy. Picture: Supplied

The fragrance of freshly baked Anzac biscuits reminds Amanda Turner of her beloved grandmother every time the Mount Isa Country Women's Association member makes a batch to share with family and friends.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.