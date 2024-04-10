Wandoan and Taroom graziers triumph in beef carcase comp | Results

In class one - pen of three milk to two teeth steers - 100 day grain fed carcase, Scott Hawkins of Hawkins Pastoral Co, Taroom won first place with his Charolais cross steers, with second awarded to Greg Kelly of Juandah Grazing, Guluguba for his Angus steers. Third place was awarded to John Worsfold, Wandoan, fourth place to Bredan Dann, Wandoan, and fifth was awarded to Nathan McKilliop, Wandoan.

