Wandoan and Taroom graziers triumph in beef carcase comp | Results

Despite rain cancelling the Wandoan Show this year, the region's top beef producers were still honoured at the highly contested beef carcase competition dinner in Wandoan on April 5.
In total, 156 head of cattle were entered into this year's competition, a total of 39 pens, with each pen made up of four beasts, from 26 exhibitors from across Wandoan and surrounding areas, including Taroom and Yuelba.
Cattle were fed at Weeroona Feedlot, which is owned and operated by Tim and Tammy Stiller, Guluguba.
Entries were inducted on November 29, 2023, and trucked to Kilcoy Meat Works on March 18, 2024.
Organisers held an inspection day on March 14 at the feedlot for competitors to have a look at their cattle.
There, they also awarded the prize for Class 1F - On the Hoof, which was presented to BL and ME Westman, Wandoan with their Santa Hereford cross and Jamally Cattle Co, Jamally Santa Gertrudis, and their Santa cross beast.
Due to wet weather, the carcase presentation dinner was held at the Wandoan Culture Centre on April 5.
Highlights of the night, included the presentation of champion steer carcase, which was presented to John and Georgie Worsfold and their son Colin, with their Angus cross beast which claimed 90 points out of 100.
The Worsfold family entered two lots of eight Hereford Angus and Santa cross steers into this year's competition.
Based at their Wandoan property Rochedale, the Worsfold family run a commercial breeding operation.
Colin said the family have been supporting the Wandoan Show's carcase competition for the last four years.
"It's a great way to bench mark our herd and we enter to keep the local show going to see our cattle match up with everyone else in the district," he said.
"We've placed in the past but we've never come away with a champion win before."
The Worsfolds target the feeder market with their steers and heifers, aiming to get them up to 450-500 kilograms.
"We've sent feeder cattle to the Princess Royal in South Australa and the Lloyds in the Condamine," Colin said.
"The results we've received from this competition definitely shows that we're heading in the right direction with our cattle."
In class one - pen of three milk to two teeth steers - 100 day grain fed carcase, Scott Hawkins of Hawkins Pastoral Co, Taroom won first place with his Charolais cross steers, with second awarded to Greg Kelly of Juandah Grazing, Guluguba for his Angus steers. Third place was awarded to John Worsfold, Wandoan, fourth place to Bredan Dann, Wandoan, and fifth was awarded to Nathan McKilliop, Wandoan.
Secretary for the Carcase and Prime Section of the Wandoan Show, Kel Kelly, Juandah Grazing, said the competition began in 2019 and was the idea of Jo Keppel, formally of Nuturien and Shane Westman, prime stewart of the Wandoan Show.
"It was to give our local show a boost and to get like mined people together," she said.
"Prize money of $9000 this year we had record weight gain and carcase points.
"Across the whole competition the weight gain was 2.56 kg per day.
"There was a mix of cattle entered and we had extreme heat conditions, so it is a credit to the exhibitors and the feedlot staff throughout the competition."
