Cattleman: No apologies for using 'tried and true' methods

"Each bull has his own paddock and when I brand, the positioning of the date numeral, the number under my brand, determines which property they're on - Calliope or Taragoola or Larcom Creek - and the bulls stay where they are, but if a calf is breed on Calliope it can't go to a bull at Calliope it will have to go one of the other two properties and that's all done by the date stamp and the ear tag.