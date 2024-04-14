Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Are ag industry workers predisposed to ADHD?

By Hugh Dawson
April 14 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Dawson, agricultural student.
Hugh Dawson, agricultural student.

After a sabbatical from the north, studying down in Geelong, my plans for a slower-paced gap year to let myself catch up after a whirlwind two years went somewhere out the proverbial window and after two weeks of the gap year, I was back in the workforce.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.