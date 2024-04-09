Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Meet the Queensland farmers looking for love on national television

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
Updated April 10 2024 - 7:51am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FWAW 2024 season, Farmers Tom, Bert, Joe, Dustin and Dean. Picture: Supplied by Channel 7.
FWAW 2024 season, Farmers Tom, Bert, Joe, Dustin and Dean. Picture: Supplied by Channel 7.

The 2024 season of Farmer Wants a Wife kicks off this Sunday, April 14, and Queensland is well represented.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Mason

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Brisbane-based journalist covering stories from rural and regional Queensland. kelly.mason@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.