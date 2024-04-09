Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Simmental cross bullocks to 304c/kg at Clermont

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated April 9 2024 - 2:19pm, first published 2:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hoch & Wilkinson agent Jake Passfield with a run of Hillview Cattle Co's heavy Simmental cross Brahman bullocks that topped at 304c/kg at Clermont sale on Tuesday. Picture: Ben Harden
Hoch & Wilkinson agent Jake Passfield with a run of Hillview Cattle Co's heavy Simmental cross Brahman bullocks that topped at 304c/kg at Clermont sale on Tuesday. Picture: Ben Harden

Several categories sold 30c/kg dearer at the Clermont prime and store cattle sale on Tuesday, with a quality run of Simmental cross bullocks selling to 304c/kg.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald. I report on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.