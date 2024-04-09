Simmental cross bullocks to 304c/kg at Clermont

Several categories sold 30c/kg dearer at the Clermont prime and store cattle sale on Tuesday, with a quality run of Simmental cross bullocks selling to 304c/kg.
The 21-head Simmentral cross Brahman bullock line, drawn from the Finger family of Hillview Cattle Co, Clermont, were met with fierce demand from processors in the buying gallery.
Cattle weights weren't available at time of publishing.
Overall, Hoch & Wilkinson and Kennedy Rural livestock agents yarded approximately 1010 head of cattle, almost doubled from the 554 head yarded at the March 19 sale.
Cattle were drawn mainly from the local supply area, with a large run of steers drawn from Moranbah.
Hoch & Wilkinson agent Jake Passfield said Tuesday's Clermont sale was very solid.
"Finished cows are probably 30 cents dearer compared to the previous sale's rates and that's just driven forward by the recent rain events," Mr Passfield said.
"Processor cows peaked at 263c/kg for better quality, while good crossbred weaner steers sold to 386c/kg.
"The bullock job was very solid as well, with HGP treated bullocks making up to 304c/kg."
This week, several selling centres across eastern Australia have seen the cattle market lift as rain allows sellers to sit back and wait.
While Clermont and surrounding region didn't receive as much rain as parts in southern Queensland over the Easter holiday period, Mr Passfield said some producers have held off from selling to add weight to stock.
"I think in the short term, the rain that we've had and with numbers back, I think the market will remain solid, but once the numbers start rolling again, I think it may may tighten up again," he said.
Full market report to come.
