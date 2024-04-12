Queensland Country Life
Home/News

'Nomad' Sam ready to hit outback music trail

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
April 13 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ex-Broncos player Sam Thaiday is now an ambassador for the Queensland Music Trails. Picture: Supplied
Ex-Broncos player Sam Thaiday is now an ambassador for the Queensland Music Trails. Picture: Supplied

Take a closer look at the grey nomads in their campervans pulling up at events along the Queensland Music Festival's Outback Trail this week - one of them might be ex-Broncos rugby league legend Sam Thaiday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.