'Nomad' Sam ready to hit outback music trail

Take a closer look at the grey nomads in their campervans pulling up at events along the Queensland Music Festival's Outback Trail this week - one of them might be ex-Broncos rugby league legend Sam Thaiday.
A country music lover, Sam said he jumped at the chance to be an ambassador for the seven nights of entertainment coming to various locations in the south west starting on April 13 at Goondiwindi.
"I've not been there before, or to Charlotte Plains where Troy Cassar-Daly is playing," he said.
"I'm really looking forward to that - he really tells the story of the song.
"He could talk underwater that bloke, he's so engaging."
As well as Sam and Troy, the Outback Trail events have Winton's Wade Forster, indie rockers Ball Park Music, Tori Forsyth, Pierce Brothers, Smashing Bumpkins, celebrity chef Mark Olive, and Travis Collins on board from April 13-21.
Wade, the 2024 Toyota Star Maker, is part of the Outback Trail's inaugural Outback Sounds, a one-day festival at Charleville on April 20, and said he was looking forward to playing in a different part of the country and with a heap of musicians.
He said the biggest outcome so far from winning Star Maker at Tamworth in January was that people now know he's Australian, not from the US, an impression they had from the rodeo songs he sings.
"I've got a few good things in my line-up - I can't give it all away," he said.
Sunday, April 14 in Nindigully is going to be a typical Sunday sesh - relaxed pub grub and live country music - and eight-times Golden Guitar winner Travis Collins is looking forward to playing in a more intimate setting.
"I might take requests, and we'll be hanging round afterwards - it'll be a backyard feel," he said.
"I love to get out to regional Australia - it's full of great characters.
"A music trail is a great concept - music itself, or a location, might not be enough on its own, but they're a great combination together.
"And a road trip is an itch that everyone wants to scratch."
According to Tourism Minister Michael Healy, the 2024 Outback Trail was set to be a fantastic mixture of incredible locations and sensational music.
"The Outback Trail has become a must-see on the Queensland events calendar with a star-studded 2024 line-up set to further enhance the state's reputation as a world-class music festival destination," he said. "What could be better than experiencing the vastness and beauty of Queensland's iconic outback blended with some of the best music acts in the world."
It offers both locals and visitors the chance to build their own journey throughout Queensland's outback, making it a choose-your-own-adventure.
The Queensland Music Trails has also announced a charity partnership with Drought Angels.
For those seeking a comprehensive experience, grab the three-event Trail Traveller Pass. South west Queensland purchasers can access Local Legends tickets, and Mobtix tickets are available for First Nations residents in the area.
