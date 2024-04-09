Beef industry identity Chris Todd takes on ARCBA role

Beef industry identity Chris Todd has been appointed executive director of the Australian Registered Cattle Breeders Association.
Mr Todd has taken on the role after previous director Alex McDonald who retired in late 2023.
ARCBA is the peak industry body for the Australian beef cattle seedstock industry, and. provides leadership, direction and education to its the individual breed association members.
Mr Todd's industry knowledge and broad experience, as well his extensive network of contacts, made him a front runner to lead the peak industry body for the country's beef cattle seedstock industry.
"I am extremely honoured to be offered this position with ARCBA and look forward to supporting and promoting sustainable improvement in the productivity and value of beef seedstock cattle registered with Australian beef cattle breed societies and associations," said Mr Todd.
"To support and provide direction to these members, leads to improving the productivity and profitability of all commercial cattle and beef producers in Australia, and that's exciting to be a part of.it"
Mr Todd is no stranger to the seedstock industry.
He joined the Santa Gertrudis Breeders Association in 2019 as general manager and held the position until September 2023.
Mr Todd began his career in 1976 with Dalgety Australia, moving through roles and geographical locations with the company for close to 20 years.
In 1992, Mr Todd began his journey with another agency giant, Primac, as Rockhampton's Branch Manager, before taking on the Queensland and Northern Rivers of NSW's, rural property and real estate manager in 1996 after Primac and Elders merged.
He then held the Queensland and Northern Rivers NSW Livestock Manager position in 1998.
At the end of 2000, Mr Todd left Primac Elders to accept the position of general manager livestock for Consolidated Meat Group, holding this position until Teys bought CMG in 2003.
At that point, Chris, and his business partners, including Charlie Mort, set-up a private agency.
In 2004, he started as general manager for Mort & Co in Toowoomba, and left this role after a couple of years to buy an independent real estate business with Raine & Horne.
The real estate journey saw Chris work with Colliers International starting their Rural Property division in Queensland.
