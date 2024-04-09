Queensland Country Life
AMIC executive: Australia can meet EU deforestation rules if given flexibility

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
April 10 2024 - 8:00am
Australian Meat Industry Council industry affairs general manager Tim Ryan speaking at the Northern ICMJ conference in Rockhampton last week. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
Australian Meat Industry Council industry affairs general manager Tim Ryan speaking at the Northern ICMJ conference in Rockhampton last week. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

Australia is well-positioned to meet new export demands, such as incoming EU deforestation-free rules, according to Australian Meat Industry Council industry affairs general manager Tim Ryan.

