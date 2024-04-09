Big jump in cattle listings

Cattle listings more than doubled to 8492 head on last week.
Buyer appetite was there, however, and the recent rains no doubt helped confidence.
Clearance was a healthy 77 per cent, which is up on the pre-Easter lull. Benchmark steers (280-330kg) rose 4pc to $1170 but value over reserve fell $7 to $106. The AuctionsPlus Young Cattle Indicator fell 7 points to 363.
There were strong price rises across almost all steer categories except for the small offering of sub-200kg.
Steers 400kg-plus saw a jump of $167 on a limited offering of 225 head. Younger cattle came back onto the platform in much greater numbers.
Steers 200-280kg registered a larger offering of 1082 head and averaged $1029 - up $59 for an 86pc clearance. Prices ranged from 239 - 509c and averaged 423c/kg lwt.
From Tumut, NSW, a line of 30 Angus steers aged six to eight months and weighing 276kg returned $1210, or 439c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer at Cootamundra, NSW.
Steers 330-400kg registered a larger offering of 801 head and averaged $1277 - up $41 for a 89pc clearance. Prices ranged from 160 - 424c and averaged 365c/kg lwt.
From Guyra, NSW, a line of 50 Charolais/Shorthorn steers aged eight to nine months and weighing 361kg returned $1450, or 402c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer at Willow tree, NSW.
There were big jumps in the numbers of heifers offered across every category except the youngest, which fell by 70pc to 68 head.
Heifers 280-330kg jumped to 931 head and buyer appetite jumped with it. Prices lifted $106 to average $954 for a 84pc clearance. Prices ranged from 205 - 383c and averaged 309c/kg lwt.
From Spring Ridge, NSW, a line of 37 Angus heifers aged nine to 11 months and weighing 303kg returned $1160, or 383c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer at Trangie, NSW.
Heifers 200-280kg registered a five-fold larger offering of 558 head and averaged $820 - up $130 for a 72pc clearance. Prices ranged from 213 - 432c and averaged 338c/kg lwt.
From Barraba, NSW, a line of 85 Wagyu/Angus heifers aged seven to nine months and weighing 278kg returned $1200, or 432c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Barraba, NSW.
Breeding stock prices were flat across five categories, fell in two and jumped in two.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers, registered a 61pc larger offering of 858 head and averaged $1664 - down $193 for a 47pc clearance.
From Guyra, NSW, a line of 73 Angus heifers aged 18 to 20 months and weighing 431kg returned $1700, or 395c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer at Bourke, NSW.
PTIC cows jumped threefold to 920 head and averaged $1814 - up $393 for an 82pc clearance.
From Carinda, NSW, a line of 45 Santa Gertrudis cows aged 3 to 3.5 years and weighing 483kg returned $1670, or 346c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Warren, NSW.
Sheep and lamb listings fell 24pc to 39,295 in a short trading week due to the Easter long weekend. The reduced throughput met with significant price drops, notably the AuctionsPlus restocker indicator known as ARLI which dropped 156c/kg and is now sitting at 477c/kg.
There was a 6pc fall in the clearance rate to 55pc, however value over reserve rose by $3 to average $14 across all listings.
The overall lamb yarding may have been well back, but there was a 253pc increase in the number of Merino wether lambs on offer. There were 7884 of the category offered, up from 2236 the previous week and the increased yarding was met with $4 increase in price to average $73.
In the ewe categories station mated first-cross ewes were a standout, with a 338pc increase in throughput to 285 offered and prices were steady.
SIL Merino ewes enjoyed a $22/increase, with a 56pc smaller offering than the previous week, to average $144.
Listings were down in all states except WA, which reentered the market last week, offering 1340 head. NSW halved its buying power, only purchasing just over 10,000 head. Victorian buyers also took home fewer sheep and lamb, while SA and QLD buyers engaged in more buying than previous weeks.
Processors were not active in the online market for the second week in a row.
Crossbred lambs registered a 43pc smaller offering, with prices falling $8 to average $120 for an 81pc clearance.
From Bombala, NSW, a line of 460 Poll Dorset/Border Leicester/Merino mixed sex Sep 2023 and weighing 40kg lwt returned $135, or 342c/kg, and will travel to a buyer in Young, NSW.
The 7884 Merino wether lambs offered was a 253pc increase on the previous week. Prices lifted $4 and a 77pc clearance rate.
From Hillston, NSW, a line of 170 Merino wethers Oct 2023 and weighing 38kg lwt returned $70, or 185c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Balranald, NSW.
There were 3044 scanned in-lamb composite/other breed ewes offered, up 103pc. Prices were up by $42 to record an average price of $150, however the clearance rate was just 39pc.
