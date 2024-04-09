Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Big jump in cattle listings

April 9 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big jump in cattle listings
Big jump in cattle listings

CATTLE

Cattle listings more than doubled to 8492 head on last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.