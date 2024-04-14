Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping
Analysis

Sorghum quality suffers with rain

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
April 14 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

Recent torrential rain across southern Queensland and northern New South Wales offers a perfect start to the 2024 winter crop season but it comes at the expense of sorghum quality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.